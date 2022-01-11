WarnerMedia, Comcast Renew Carriage Deal

PHILADELPHIA & LOS ANGELES—Comcast Cable and WarnerMedia have renewed their carriage agreement to distribute WarnerMedia’s lineup of cable networks to Xfinity TV customers. The deal covers TBS, TNT, CNN, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, TCM, truTV, HLN and CNN en Español as well as on-demand and TV Everywhere content.

The new deal also includes the first distribution agreement for CNN+, which WarnerMedia is launching as a streaming subscription service in the first quarter of 2022.

Comcast plans to make CNN+ available to its Xfinity customers via its Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, and XClass TV platforms later in 2022.

“We’re so pleased to continue our longstanding relationship with Comcast and deliver best-in-class storytelling, essential news and premium sports to millions of customers,” said Scott Miller, executive vice president of business and legal affairs, WarnerMedia. “It’s an exciting time in our industry as we continue putting consumers at the center of where and how they are informed and entertained. Comcast’s position as both a pay TV provider and app platform complements our foundational business of linear TV and emerging streaming businesses.”