Warner Bros. To Receive IBC International Honor For Excellence Award

AMSTERDAM—Organizers of IBC 2023 have announced several award winners, including Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group as this year’s recipient of the International Honor for Excellence Award (IHFE).

IBC is recognizing Warner Bros. on the 100th anniversary of its founding by Albert, Sam and Jack Warner. The IHFE is among a series of special IBC awards for the best in innovation and change in media and entertainment. It will be presented on Sunday, Sept. 17, during the IBC Innovation Awards ceremony in the IBC Premiere Lounge at RAI Amsterdam.

“Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group has been a leading creative force in media and entertainment since its inception 100 years ago and remains an industry trailblazer,” said IBC CEO Michael Crimp. “Warner Bros.’ work has had a profound impact on our industry and society over the last century and continues to do so today, shaping our culture and our understanding of the world around us through its films, television programming and other productions.”

IBC is honoring Warner Bros. in recognition of its lasting and transformative industry innovations in feature films, television, direct-to-consumer production, animation, comic books, video games and themed entertainment. The studio’s content library is vast, encompassing more than 145,000 hours of programming.

In a joint statement released by Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, co-chairs and CEOs of the studio, the pair said: “We are delighted to accept IBC’s International Honor for Excellence award in the studio’s 100th year. Warner Bros. has always been at the forefront of the industry because of its commitment to innovative storytelling, and we want nothing more than to continue that legacy.”

Other announced winners include:

2023 Special Award for Innovation: German DVB-I Pilot, a project with the goal of advancing the DVB-I standard to enable ongoing use of linear TV programming.

Best Technical Paper: Mark Waddell, Ian Wagdin, David Butler, Sam Yoffe, Kenny Barlee, Douglas Allan, Malcolm Brew and Robert Stewart for their paper on the deployment of a standalone 5G non-public network at the coronation of King Charles III.

Changemaker Award (a Social Impact Award): Eurovision Song Contest.

Special Award for Social Impact: Women in Streaming Media Mentorship Program.

IBC runs Sept. 15-18 at the RAI Amsterdam. Online registration is open.