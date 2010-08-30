WAFF-TV to Launch HD Local News in October

HUNTSVILLE, ALA.: WAFF-TV, Raycom’s NBC affiliate serving Huntsville and Decatur will launch local news in high-def come October, according to the station. Vanessa Oubre, WAFF vice president and general manager said the station is the first in the market to do the news in HD.



“We’e both excited and proud to be the first station in the region to offer high-definition news broadcasts,” added Oubre.



The station’s studio was renovated for the upgrade. A new set specifically designed for the HD newscast will debut with the new format. The station is also adding another half-hour to its morning news, starting “WAFF48 News Today” at 4:30 rather than 5 a.m.