WABC-TV New York Taps Mary Anne Fox as VP of Programming

NEW YORK—WABC-TV New York said Mary Anne Fox will join the ABC-owned station Nov. 4 as vice president of programming.

In her new role, Fox will oversee the programming strategy for all non-news programs across WABC, including “Live with Kelly and Mark,” the No. 1 daytime syndicated talk show in the country. She succeeds Art Moore.

Fox, formerly vice president of news at CNN, will report to Marilu Galvez, president and general manager, WABC-TV.

“Mary Anne Fox brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in crafting content that captivates and informs audiences,” said Galvez. “Her outstanding reputation as a journalist, TV producer and manager, combined with her exceptional talent management skills, makes her the ideal addition to our team.”

Fox will collaborate with other department heads to develop and manage programming strategies and scheduling for the New York market. She’ll also lead the department that creates and produce local specials.

As VP of news at CNN, Fox directed the editorial strategy and daily operations of the New York bureau and spearheaded the network’s breaking news coverage of critical events, such as the 2022 New York City subway attack, the Buffalo supermarket shooting and the Chelsea bombing. She also oversaw CNN’s business and legal units.

Fox’s extensive background in programming and field production includes nearly a decade as producer and senior producer for CNN primetime news show “Anderson Cooper 360.” During her tenure, she produced investigative and feature stories, including documentaries such as “Planet in Peril” and “Planet in Peril: Battlelines,” featuring Anderson Cooper, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Jeff Corwin and Lisa Ling.

Fox also reported from the field on such major breaking stories as the 2011 Egyptian revolution, the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war and the 2011 famine in Somalia. She was part of a team that won two Emmy Awards for reporting on the 2010 Haiti earthquake.

Fox joined CNN’s New York bureau in 2014 as regional newsgathering director, leading coverage across the Northeast and reporting such stories as the trial of Boston Marathon bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the protests stemming from Eric Garner’s death and the Larry Nasser sexual assault case.

She started at CNN in 2001 as a desk assistant in the New York bureau. Shortly after, she joined “NewsNight with Aaron Brown.”

Fox graduated from New York University with a degree in broadcast journalism.