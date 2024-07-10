CNN Plans to Cull Workforce, Launch Digital Subscriptions by End of the Year
Network will also launch ‘TV Futures Lab' to focus on digital streaming and on-demand products
CNN plans to reduce its workforce by about 100 employees and launch digital subscription products by the end of 2024 in a major restructuring, according to “The Wrap.”
In a memo to staff this week, CEO Mark Thompson, who took the helm in the fall of 2023, outlined his plans to layoff approximately 100 employees through job cuts and attrition. CNN currently has about 3,500 employees worldwide. He also announced that the network will combine three news divisions—US Newsgathering (TV), International Newsgathering (TV) and Global Digital News—into one unit, headed up by CNN veteran executive Virginia Moseley.
Also in the works, new subscription plans to be launched by the end of 2024 that will hopefully erase the memory of the network’s ill-fated CNN+ streaming service that was shut down less than a month after being launched in the spring of 2022, shortly after the merger of Warner Bros. and Discovery.
Although details have not been released. Thompson told staffers that “in the future our digital products need to do a far better job of reflecting CNN’s massive strength in video and anchoring/reporting talent. Video will be at the heart of our future and a re-imagined video experience on every platform–from pure digital to streaming, FAST channels and more – it is essential for CNN’s future.”
Alex McCallum, who left CNN after the failed launch of CNN+, returned to the network in January to head up digital products and services. Such streaming and on-demand programming—also available on WBD’s Max platform—will be developed and managed by a new “TV Futures Lab,” Thompson said in his memo.
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.