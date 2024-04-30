VuWall Unveils New Capabilities For VuStream 150 Video Encoder

MONTREAL—VuWall has enhanced its VuStream 150 H.264 video encoder with new features and capabilities, including support for HDMI signals at resolutions up to 3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz, 4:4:4 passthrough and 4:2:0 and 4:2:2 encoding and streaming.

Part of the VuStream series of encoders and decoders, the VuStream 150 seamlessly integrates with PAK video wall, KVM nodes and VuScape controllers, while being centrally configured and managed by the TRx centralized management software platform, the company said.

"Our commitment to continual enhancements across all our AV-over-IP products aims to provide our customers with the highest quality and most cost-effective solutions," said Fadhl Al-Bayaty, vice president of product management at VuWall. "The improvements made to the VuStream 150 ensure that every aspect of performance and flexibility not only meets but exceeds expectations, empowering seamless content distribution, control, and management for years to come."

The VuStream 150 enables unicast or multicast transmission to PAK processing nodes configured for various setups, including operator stations or expansive video walls, VuScape video wall controllers and common media players like VLC. Offering high-quality UHD encoding, a sleek and compact design, Power over Ethernet (PoE) support, the VuStream 150 provides seamless compatibility with third-party software decoding, the company said.

The video encoder is NDAA- (National Defense Authorization Act) and TAA- (Trade Agreements Act) compliant, adhering to the provisions outlined in the National Defense Authorization Act.

Part of the VuWall ecosystem, VuWall, including its TRx centralized management platform, is SOC 2-compliant.

More information is available on the company’s website.