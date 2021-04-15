VUit Debuts ACCDN Confidential College Sport Channel

NEW YORK—VUit, the free, ad-supported streaming service, continues to build out its content offerings, announcing that it is launching the college sports-centric channel “ACCDN Confidential.” The channel, which launched on April 15, is in partnership with ACC Digital Network and Raycom Sports.

ACCDN Confidential is a 24/7 channel that will feature highlights and athlete spotlights from the Atlantic Coast Conference, which includes schools like Clemson, University of North Carolina, Duke, University of Miami, Syracuse University, University of Virginia and Virginia Tech, as well as others.

As the channel launches two weeks prior to the 2021 NFL Draft, early programming will consist of “best of 2020” highlight reels from NFL draft prospects. Following the NFL Draft, basketball-centric programming will be available that wraps up the 2020-2021 Men’s College Basketball season and looks ahead to the NBA Draft.

Other content will include team previews ahead of sports seasons.

“We know there is a large appetite for sports on VUit, and being able to work with Raycom to create ‘ACCDN Confidential’ helps us fulfill that,” said Jack Perry, CEO and founder of Syncback, VUit’s parent company. “The new channel also ties to our overall mission of providing a national audience access to local news, sports and culture that has great appeal. In this case we are super-serving access to a sports conference that has a national following.”