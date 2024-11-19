VP and GM Lyle Banks To Retire From WISC-TV at Year-End

MADISON, Wis.—Lyle Banks, vice president and general manager of Morgan Murphy Media-owned CBS affiliate WISC-TV here, will retire at year-end.

A 40-year broadcasting veteran, Banks joined WISC in 2020 as the station’s general manager and said it had always been his goal to work for Morgan Murphy.

“I knew they provided a work culture that would be very compatible with my values,” Banks said in a statement. “Joining the company did not disappoint and I’ve met so many colleagues that I now consider friends for life.”

A 40-year industry veteran, Banks brought to WISC experience driving ratings and revenue growth as an executive at such stations as WAVY-TV Norfolk, Virginia; WMAQ Chicago; and WGCL-TV Atlanta. He is a former member of the National Association of Broadcasters TV board and graduated from General Electric’s Executive Development Course and the NAB’s Broadcast Leadership Training program. He has mentored hundreds of broadcasters throughout his career through board and professional relationships, Morgan Murphy said.

“Lyle has been a friend for decades and it was so exciting to be able to work with him directly for the past four years,” Morgan Murphy President and CEO Elizabeth Murphy Burns said. “We wish him the very best in retirement.”

In addition to his broadcasting experience, Banks also was extensively involved as a board member or trustee of major media, health care, digital, for-profit and nonprofit organizations, Morgan Murphy said.

“Lyle Banks brought a wealth of knowledge and experience to Madison and Morgan Murphy,” Brian Burns, Morgan Murphy Media executive vice president and chief operating officer, said. “Joining our company in the middle of a pandemic and leading through that tumultuous time was not easy. It was clear from day one he cared deeply for our staff and company.”