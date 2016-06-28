NAB’s Broadcast Leadership Training Graduates 15

WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcaster’s Education Foundation has announced 15 senior level broadcast executives have graduated from their 10-month long, MBA-style, Broadcast Leadership Training program.

The graduates are:

Erika Beasley (Beasley Broadcast Group)

Lori FLowers (Radio One)

Kenneth Forte (R & F Communications)

Tricia Gallenbeck (Reno Media Group)

Laura Griffith (Futuri Media)

Karima Khawja (Univision Communications)

Paul Levingston

Rita Marcocci (21st Century Fox)

Jim Roberts (WSTB Radio)

James Robinson (iHeartMedia)

Samuel Tatum (Radio One)

Cedric Thomas (Cox Media Group)

Lori Waldon (Hearst Television)

Tim Ward (M-Street Ventures)

Steve Zafiropulos (Tribune Media)

The program, now in its 16th year, is meant for senior level broadcast executives seeking to advance as group executives or station owners. With this graduating class, the number of graduated participants is now 270.

Graduates were educated in securing funding, identifying stations for purchase, business plan development, how to exercise due diligence as well as how to implement successful management strategies. Various networking opportunities with other broadcasters, FCC staff, communications attorneys and members of the banking community, were also offered.

“Every year, BLT offers the industry’s best and brightest the equivalent of a master’s degree in broadcasting," said NABEF President Marcellus Alexander. "With each graduating class, this industry benefits as the broadcast leadership bar is raised.”