Lyle Banks Named to Lead Morgan Murphy Media’s WISC-TV

MADISON, Wis.—Morgan Murphy Media has appointed veteran broadcasting executive Lyle Banks as vice president and general manager of WISC-TV. He will oversee television, digital and magazine operations.

Most recently, Banks was the vice president and general manager of WGCL-TV in Atlanta for Meredith. His broadcasting career also includes stints as general manager at WMAQ in Chicago and at WAVY-TV in Norfolk, Va.

Banks said in a statement that he admires Morgan Murphy Media for its commitment to serving local communities and that the organization’s success is directly related to it engaged, talented and loyal team, at all levels.

“We’ve known each other for decades and he shares our company values,” said MMM President and Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Murphy Burns. “Our success is rooted in public service with a sharp focus on helping viewers, readers and partners improve their lives and businesses. Lyle is a perfect fit and I’m delighted to welcome him to our team.”

Banks will run the day-to-day business operations for WISC-TV, TVW, Channel3000.com, Phase 3 Digital and Madison Magazine.

He is a past television board member with the National Association of Broadcasters and has owned and operated various broadcasting and media companies over the past decade.