Volicon to feature enhanced Observer TS at 2012 NAB Show

At the 2012 NAB Show in Las Vegas April 16-19, Volicon will unveil the Observer TS 7.0 logging and monitoring system.

Designed to help cable, satellite, broadcast and IPTV operators address the volume and complexity of broadcast and network services, the Observer TS features new enhancements to accommodate a broader array of inputs, including ASI, QAM, 8-VSB, and DVB-T MPEG TS interfaces; improved system density for HD and SD programs; and simpler ease-of-use interfaces.

The system allows users to record (log) MPEG transport streams continuously, and monitor the A/V content including BS.1770-2 loudness, NAVE, and other correlations of data and video. Observer also allows users to remotely stream and export content to all stakeholders in the media enterprise.