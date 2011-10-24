Volicon Observer 6.0 Includes Integrated Loudness Monitoring



BURLINGTON, MASS: Volicon introduced the integrated real-time loudness monitoring capabilities of its Observer vers. 6.0 video monitoring and logging system to the cable market. The Observer Remote Program Monitor and MPEG Transport Stream systems offer loudness monitoring tools that help cable operators to maintain compliance with the Commercial Advertisement Loudness Mitigation Act and the European Broadcast Union specification by monitoring and logging the audio, video, and BS.1770-2 loudness measurements, while providing an easy method to export a visual affidavit to address loudness complaints quickly and easily.



Observer provides a constant on-screen record indication of both loudness and loudness range measurements. Adjustable short-form (e.g. 10/15/30/60s) and long-form (hours/days) measurements enable quick comparison of ad loudness with surrounding content. To speed mitigation of loudness complaints, users can instantly access the conflicted area of the broadcast by date or time navigation; view loudness measurements; troubleshoot loudness according to an acceptable range; and then export ads--all with integrated audio, video, and measurements as evidence of compliance.



