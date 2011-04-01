Volicon makes stream logging, content repurposing practical, easy

Volicon has released the Observer TS, a new MPEG (ASI/IP) transport stream logging system. Observer TS gives broadcasters, networks and cable operators the ability to capture full-resolution MPEG transport streams and generate low-resolution proxy content and accompanying metadata. The solution also incorporates complete stream, search, analyze, clip and publish functionality, all from within a Web-based user interface.

The Observer TS logging system complements Volicon's existing Observer Enterprise analog, SD-SDI and HD-SDI systems. It enables networks and broadcasters to increase logging density, accommodate high-resolution content repurposing, directly monitor native MPEG ASI/IP handoffs and inspect and export transport streams, all while operating efficiently over a LAN and WAN. By using Observer TS for compliance logging and air checks, operators can easily extract flexible MPEG metadata and troubleshoot the MPEG transport stream live or from the Observer log.

See Volicon at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth SU5902.