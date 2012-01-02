Volicon Adds Observer Functionality With New Software



Volicon has just enhanced its Observer content logging and monitoring system with the release of Enterprise v6.0 which includes loudness monitoring capability, closed captioning support, along with transport stream monitoring.



“We're continually refining our Observer product line to meet the evolving demands facing broadcast and media companies,” said Eli Warsawski, Volicon’s president and CEO. “While our Observer Enterprise system has always provided the reliable and straightforward monitoring capabilities our customers require, the 6.0 system release reflects significant advances that simplify compliance with new standards, regulations, and practices in the management and delivery of DTV services, and it opens opportunities to introduce new revenue-generating services.”



The Observer system captures, stores and indexes content from multiple channels, allowing users continuous access to captured video and audio from their desktop PC terminals. It also provides monitoring and alarm functionality for flagging out of parameter transmissions across hundreds of channels.



Release v6.0 provides users with the capability to access to MPEG-2/4 transport streams natively in either high-resolution or proxy formats. The enhancement also allows the marking of in- and out-points for content clipping and exportation. Extraction of MPEG metadata is now also easily done, and users are also provided with continuous program loudness and true-peak levels to help ensure compliance with loudness mandates.

