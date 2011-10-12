VMP ER-S1U4P Rack Shelf Now Shipping



STEVENSVILLE, MD.: Video Mount Products, a provider of mounting solutions for the security, commercial, residential, and pro audio/video markets, said its ER-S1U4P Vented One Space Four Post Rack Shelf is now shipping. The ER-S1U4P has an MSRP of $129.95. The unit can handle a 200-pound load, fits components just under 17 inches, is one RU high, and adjustable from 14.75 to 24 inches deep.



