Vizrt Taps Matrox SDI Cards for 4K Production Workflows

MONTREAL – Vizrt, a real-time broadcast graphics provider headquartered in Bergen, Norway, has chosen Matrox, a Montreal-based provider of 4K, HD and SD hardware and software, to assist with its latest 4K production workflows with the Matrox X.mio3 SDI video cards.

Matrox X.mio3

Integrated with X.mio3, Vizrt’s new workflow, powered by Viz Engine, is able to handle all standard 4K formats. The X.mio3 is a half-length PCIe card that provides multi-channel SDI I/O with hardware-based processing, which as a result equips Vizrt’s 4K workflow with 12 reconfigurable I/Os. The multi-channel processing accelerates compute-intensive processes performed in the 4K workflow. All this enables, Viz Engine is able to manage 4K content with low-latency and high output.

Combined with Matrox DSX SDKs, the card provides I/O flexibility OEMs needed to get quickly to market with advanced channel-in-a-box systems, video servers, broadcast graphics systems, encoders, transcoders, multiviewers, switchers and other digital media equipment.

Both products will be on display at the 2015 NAB Show.