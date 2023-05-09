Vizrt Introduces Three Flowics-Powered Cloud Products

BERGEN, Norway—Vizrt today introduced and made available Viz Flowics, Viz Data Connectors and Viz Social, following the integration of Flowics technology into its wider product portfolio. Vizrt announced its acquisition of Flowics in September 2022.

The new products simplify production workflows and represent the company’s evolution of product offerings in response to the changing demands of content creators, the Vizrt said.

“Content creation is a fast-moving and fascinating realm that is continuously changing. By creating these new products post our acquisition of Flowics, we have optimized our end-to-end graphics portfolio. With Vizrt, you get everything from HTML5 graphics to cloud solutions, adaptive graphics, augmented reality and AI-driven virtual sets. Creating quick, high-quality graphics has never been easier,” said Tehseen Akhtar, Vizrt deputy global head of product management.

Viz Flowics is a cloud-native HTML5 graphics creation and rendering engine. It has an easy-to-use web interface with drag-and-drop features and provides everything needed to create broadcast-quality 2D graphics, including animation tools. Viz Flowics simplifies the process of creating and publishing customized cloud graphics and data-driven overlays from any browser, the company said.

Viz Data Connectors is now a separate offering within the Vizrt portfolio. It integrates feeds from live data providers with any graphics engine, whether cloud-based or on-premise. As a code-free application, Viz Data Connectors simplifies and streamlines the process of integrating data from external data sources without the need for any custom data integration. An operator can start creating data-driven graphics from the point of logging in. The introduction of the Graphics Data Bridge provides a secure and efficient transfer for integrating data from on-premise data sources to Viz Flowics graphics, it said.

Viz Data Connectors offers a comprehensive catalog of no-code links to live data sources, helping users rapidly turn around live graphics displaying information that audiences value, such as sports statistics, financial information and weather details, it said.

The Flowics backend is powering the latest version of Viz Social, released in March. This version features a sleek, modern interface, increases speed and simplicity and offers users a modern suite of integrations with social media and messaging platforms. Users of Viz Social can also incorporate custom data from RSS and JSON feeds, the company said.