Vizrt Combines Viz Liberio with Evertz’ Dreamcatcher for Sports Analysis

BERGEN, NORWAY and BURLINGTON, ONTARIO – Vizrt and Evertz Technologies have announced they will integrate their Viz Libero sports analysis technology and Dreamcatcher replay system for improved sports analysis workflows.

Users will be able to directly control the Dreamcatcher server, switch cameras and access different game plays to create analysis clips without any additional products or assistance. Viz Liberio will then create 3D virtual perspectives with annotations, player tracks and other analysis features. Upon completion the clip can be either played out from Viz Liberio or stored in Dreamcatcher’s clip library. The complete workflow can be applied remotely either in a studio or via a single satellite feed of the game.

The integration will be available for demonstration at the 2015 NAB Show, running from April 11-16 in Las Vegas, at Vizrt’s booth, SL2417.