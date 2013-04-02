Vizrt and never.no Demonstrate Integrated Social TV-Graphics Platform

OSLO, NORWAY and LAS VEGAS – Vizrt and never.no have built an integrated technology platform combining never.no’s Interactivity Suite and other social media toolsets with Vizrt’s live graphics systems. As a result, this platform gives broadcasters effective tools for harvesting, managing, and presenting social media content within their live shows. And it lets them leverage their Vizrt graphics systems to display “what’s trending” in social media, and promote interactive viewer participation.



By integrating never.no’s Interactivity Suite with Vizrt’s real-time graphics technology, broadcasters can monitor, filter, approve, and harvest UGC—such as tweets, Facebook posts, RSS, video clips, and Instagrams—cascading from today’s social media platforms. They can then build playlists or carousels of select social content they want to display within live Vizrt graphics and push them to air.



Both Vizrt and never.no will demonstrate how broadcasters can use “word cloud” graphics to show what keywords are trending on Facebook, Twitter, and other social platforms. If a particular keyword keeps coming up in the social-sphere, like the name of a star athlete, celebrity, or politician, never.no’s “What’s Trending” toolkit identifies that trend. Broadcasters will also see heat map graphics that enable pop-up displays of select social buzz occurring in different geolocations by selecting places on a map.



Vizrt will be in booth No. SL3305 at the NAB Show next week; never.no, in booth No. SL8827.



