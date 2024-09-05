Vizio Expands WatchFree+ Streaming Service to Vizio Mobile App

IRVINE, Calif.—In a sign of how important advertising has become to makers of TV sets, Vizio has announced that its popular WatchFree+ service is now available on the Vizio mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

The move, which allows users access over 300 channels on mobile devices even if they don’t have a Vizio TV, will expand the reach of the WatchFree+ free streaming service and make it more valuable to advertisers.

“Consumers have shown us how much they love WatchFree+, making it the number two most watched, free, ad-supported app on the Vizio platform, and we’re absolutely thrilled to make the service available to everyone in the Vizio mobile app– whether they have a Vizio TV or not,” said Katherine Pond, group vice president of platform content & partnerships at Vizio. “Making great entertainment affordable and accessible to everyone has always been core to our mission, and we are excited to offer even more users access to the amazing content and great experience that WatchFree+ offers.”

Packed with more than 260 free, live entertainment and 40 local channels, including top sports, news, entertainment, and kids content, WatchFree+ users can now access hours of bingeable content wherever they may be.

With the launch, WatchFree+ now allows users to pick up where they left off on their Vizio TV at home directly on their phone, so they never miss a second of their favorite show. Users can continue watching the latest news from CNN Headlines during their morning commute or catch up on their fan-favorite series such as Bachelor Nation or The Walking Dead Universe while they wait to board a plane. WatchFree+ users can also personalize their binging experience by favoriting their top channels and browsing through customized recommendations directly in the app. With 24 categories to choose from, users can easily jump to their favorite with a simple click.

WatchFree+ is available to everyone in the Vizio app with a free Vizio Account on iOS and Android devices in the United States. To learn more about WatchFree+, and Vizio’s lineup of televisions and soundbars, visit vizio.com .