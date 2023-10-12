ViX Taps Akta for a Turnkey Streaming Solution

MIAMI—TelevisaUnivision has announced that it is utilizing Akta’s video platform for ViX, the world’s largest Spanish-language streaming service.

Akta’s Cloud Video Platform is powering AVOD, SVOD, Live and Fast Channels for ViX, which offers more than 75,000 hours of on-demand content and over 100 streaming channels, all in Spanish.

The app is available with two access tiers, one free with ads and one premium plan with a subscription, in the U.S., Mexico, and most of Spanish-speaking Latin America, across all major mobile platforms, connected TV devices, and via the web on vix.com.

Akta’s turnkey cloud video platform delivers content to all the device platforms, and manages the video workflow, from content ingestion and channel scheduling to playback and monetization via dynamic ad insertion.

“Akta is not only a full-suite solution for video workflow, live streaming, FAST channel scheduling, and dynamic ad insertion, but also has the ability to dynamically and seamlessly scale,” said Michael Cerda, chief product officer of VIX. “ViX is growing fast and Akta has been paramount to our work to date and the Platform’s cloud-native ability to automatically scale the video infrastructure with DRM and Dynamic Ad Insertion was a key criteria for selecting their services.”

"ViX is not just a streaming service, it's a celebration of Spanish-language culture and entertainment. Akta is proud to be the technology partner to bring technical innovation and cloud video tools for workflow scheduling, streaming and dynamic ad insertion," said Alper Turgut, Chairman of Akta.