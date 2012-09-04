Vitec Videocom Offers IBC Attendees ‘Mini-Workshops’

AMSTERDAM—Vitec Videocom, a Vitec Group company, will be hosting a series of nine "Mini-Workshops" at the 2012 IBC show. These short courses are designed to provide information for young professionals and newcomers in the broadcast and videography arenas.

Topics include corporate and narrative filmmaking, use of DSLR technology, large sensor cameras, techniques for shooting interviews, and more. Instructors include Nino Leitner, Sebastian Wiegartner, and Phillip Bloom.

Slots for these courses are limited and prospective attendees should register in advance at http://go.vitecgroup.com/2012IBCregistrations.



The sessions will take place at Vitec’s IBC stand, which is located at 11.E55