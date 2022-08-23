Vitec To Make First EMEA Showing of MGW Diamond+ OG Encoder At IBC 2022

PARIS—Vitec has announced that it will feature its newest IP video products and services, including its new MGW Diamond+ OG encoder, during IBC2022 , Sept. 9-12, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre.

“Since the last IBC in 2019, Vitec’s IPTV and digital signage product portfolio has been strengthened by the acquisition of Exterity,” said Vitec senior vice president of sales Bruno Teissier. “This deal has opened a new chapter for Vitec and puts the company in a strong position to capitalize on the growth of businesses deploying IP video streaming solutions across their enterprises.”

Making its EMEA debut at IBC 2022, the MGW Diamond+ OG is a 4K/multichannel HEVC, H.264 and MPEG-2 encoder in an openGear (OG) card format. It is designed for a wide variety of contribution or point-to-point streaming applications via IP within production studios, broadcast facilities and corporate server rooms, the company said.

Among the encoder’s applications are site-to-site primary distribution; remote production over unconstrained networks, remote/at-home production over the internet, such as for REMI; and standard IPTV distribution, it said.

Offering support for Ultra-HD and high dynamic range (HDR), the encoder can capture and stream 4K 60p from its 4x3G-SDI or 12G-SDI inputs. The company plans to add SMPTE 2110 input support via 25Gbit SFP interface, it said.

The MGW Diamond+ OG supports 4:2:2 10-bit encoding, multichannel audio encoding and Zixi, SRT, RIST and Pro-MPEG transport protection technology for reliable video and audio transmission over lossy networks, Vitec said.

The company also will preview ChannelLink, a central hub that enables IP content delivery anywhere at any time with the same ease of use as legacy baseband video matrices. ChannelLink delivers reliable reception of IP channels from the field and live retransmission, thereby serving as an efficient gateway across any IP network, it said.

ChannelLink is well-suited to stream management, routing, rebroadcasting and IPTV stream reflection via WAN/internet connection. In a broadcast application, the new product simplifies content delivery of live channels from news agencies, sports venues, and entertainment halls.

More information is available on the company’s website (opens in new tab).

See Vitec at IBC Stand 7.A39.