Vitec Steps Up to the Plate at MLB Training Facility

SUNNYVALE, CALIF.—Vitec has installed its EZ TV IPTV and Digital Signage Platform at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach, Fla. The Ballpark is the new spring training facility for the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros Major League Baseball teams. The installation now enables system operators to manage and stream HD, low-latency, in-house video feeds and cable channels as well as create digital signage for both organizations to more than 230 displays and menu boards throughout the venue.

Utilizing Vitec’s hardware-based IPTV and signage end-points, users benefit from low-latency playback, real-time updating of electronic program guide, video-on-demand, time-shifted TV, real-time analytics and user-controlled mosaic viewing of multiple channels in any format including H.264 and HEVC up to 4K.

With EZ TV’s digital signage capabilities, system operators can create digital signs and update menu boards integrated to POS vendors. Using Vitec’s end-point behind the display, operators can turn screens in the network into a new monetary opportunity. This eliminates the cost of needing two separate media players for video streaming and digital signage, or having to switch players to change the screen’s functionality. The onboard administration and analytics tools empower the organization with campaign information vital to pulling in untapped revenue streams. EZ TV becomes a central distribution, creation and monitoring hub for live and on-demand content shown on every display throughout the facility.

The installation is a home run for fans that now can enjoy the game and other video footage when out of their seats; suite owners receive the automatically updated electronic program guide and access to nonlinear content that cannot be seen in homes.