Vitec Partners With Zest Technologies on End-to-End Broadcast Workflows

PARIS—Vitec, which develops advanced video encoding and streaming technology, has formed a strategic partnership with Zest Technologies designed to offer the broadcast market complete end-to-end workflows.

Vitec’s growing product roster will now be included in Zest’s portfolio of solutions offered to broadcast customers.

“Our broadcast product range has been evolving in our desire to work with a market leader who can add value end to end, and not be simply a reseller, Zest Technologies is a great fit,” said Mark Rushton, business development director at Vitec.

Zest Technologies was founded by Lorna Garrett, who has previously worked with Vitec. Zest came about after Garland Partners Limited, which Garrett was a co-founder with Malcolm Harland, was acquired by LiveU in February.

“Broadcast applications are a demanding environment,” adds Lorna. “Products have to be fit for purpose, both for the circumstances in which they will be used and in the results they will deliver. VITEC fits the bill on both counts, and I’m delighted to include them in Zest’s portfolio of solutions.”