Vitec Multimedia unveils high-capacity batteries for solid-state recorders
Vitec Multimedia (formerly known as Focus Enhancements) has introduced a new line of three-hour high-capacity batteries for its direct-to-edit digital (DTE) recorders.
These 10.8V/1950mAh high-capacity batteries, which double the current capacity, are compatible with several models of Vitec Multimedia Focus DTE recorders. They include the Focus FS-4 line (FS-4, FS-4 HD, FS-4Pro, FS-4Pro HD), FS-100, FS-C and DR-HD100 recorder models. The Li-Ion battery is rechargeable via the Focus DTE recorder.
