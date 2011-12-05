Vitec Multimedia unveils high-capacity batteries for solid-state recorders

Vitec Multimedia (formerly known as Focus Enhancements) has introduced a new line of three-hour high-capacity batteries for its direct-to-edit digital (DTE) recorders.

These 10.8V/1950mAh high-capacity batteries, which double the current capacity, are compatible with several models of Vitec Multimedia Focus DTE recorders. They include the Focus FS-4 line (FS-4, FS-4 HD, FS-4Pro, FS-4Pro HD), FS-100, FS-C and DR-HD100 recorder models. The Li-Ion battery is rechargeable via the Focus DTE recorder.