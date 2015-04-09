Vitec Group Launches Bexel Global Broadcast Solutions

BURBANK, CALIF. – The Vitec Group has announced the creation of Bexel Global Broadcast Solutions, a new business unit that will bring together Vitec’s production services companies and serve as an umbrella entity to streamline offerings for clients around the globe.

The companies that makeup BGBS are Autocue Hire/QTV Teleprompters, Autoscript Hire, Bexel, Bexel ESS, Bexel TSS, Camera Corps and The Camera Store. Halid Hatic, who has been the head of Bexel since 2012, will serve as general manager of BGBS.

BGBS will offer a range of services including video and audio equipment rentals, system integration and fiber solutions, new and used equipment sales, premium teleprompting camera and software systems, broadcast technology for the Q-Ball and other specialty remote cameras, and camera supports and mounting requirements.

The rest of the BGBS team includes Richard Satchel as managing director of the EMEA division, Greg Bragg as vice president of global sales, U.S., and David Carr as vice president of global sales, EMEA. BGBS has hubs in Burbank, Calif., Dallas, New York, Washington D.C., Secaucus, N.J., London and Surrey, England. The group also has sales presences in Atlanta, Mexico City, Mexico, and Paris.