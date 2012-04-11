Vitec Group Acquires Camera Corps
BURBANK, CALIF.: Vitec Group has acquired U.K.-based Camera Corps, maker of the Q-Ball. Terms were not disclosed.
“Bexel has been a key U.S. distributor and rental agent for the Q-Ball camera system for a few years now, making this acquisition a natural fit,” says Jerry Gepner, chief executive of the Vitec Group Services Division.
The Camera Corps Q-Ball is an ultra-compact, remotely controlled camera with an integral 10x zoom optical lens and smooth-accelerating pan/tilt motors. Housed in a robust and weatherproof 115-mm diameter aluminum sphere, it is fully compatible with all existing Camera Corps robotic control systems and CCU panels.
Camera Corp’s range of equipment includes high-level cranes, HD and SD motorized tracking cameras, underwater cameras, bull’s-eye-mounted archery target cameras and fireproofed high-temperature cameras. The acquisition complements Vitec Videocom division’s existing range of products, which include lighting, power, tripods, robotic cameras and prompting solutions for the broadcast, media and entertainment markets.
