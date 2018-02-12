Vitac Delivers Live Closed Captions for NBC Olympics Coverage

STAMFORD, CONN.—NBC Olympics is relying on Vitac Corp. for live closed captioning services for its Winter Olympics production from PyeongChang, South Korea, the company announced today. All Winter Olympics programming across NBCU’s networks, including NBC, NBCSN, CNBC and the USA Network will use Vitac’s live closed captioning coverage.

Trained stenographers transcribing audio at up to 240 words per minute provide the Vitac real-time captioning. For several months, they have been creating custom dictionaries to guide in the correct spelling of the names of the more than 2,000 athletes from 147 countries who will compete in the games.

More information is available on the Vitac website.

