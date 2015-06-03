Vislink Pairs PROceiver with HEROCast for Live Broadcasting

HEMEL HEMPSTEAD, ENGLAND – Some heroes need a good sidekick and that is what Vislink is providing its HEROCast HD wireless transmitter as the company pairs it with the PROceiver receiver unit. Specifically designed for the HEROCast, the PROceiver will assist with transmissions of live broadcasts.

PROceiver

The PROceiver is a one-box, compact unit that supports MPEG-4/H.264 encoding and DVB-T modulation. The system also includes video picture monitoring on the front panel TFT display. The PROceiver was designed to be used in harsh RF environments.

Bundled with HEROCast, PROceiver helps establish an RF infrastructure to use for point of view cameras during live broadcasts. Vislink is now accepting orders for HEROCast and PROceiver.