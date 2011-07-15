VISLINK intros new flyaway ENG antenna

VISLINK has launched a new satellite antenna, the ADVENT FLA-120 Flyaway, specifically designed for ENG applications where rapid deployment is critical. The company said the Intelsat-compliant system could easily be set up in 15 minutes or less.

Employing a six-piece, high-grade alloy reflector, the ADVENT FLA-120 Flyaway antenna is designed to transmit audio and video at low and medium data rates for live broadcast applications and IP data, as well as store and forward file transfers.

The new unit is a compact, highly portable antenna designed to be easy to use and transport. When combined with ADVENT’s 5000 series control electronics, the FLA-120 Flyaway is an extremely cost-effective solution that provides high-quality RF performance even when deployed to the world’s toughest environments.