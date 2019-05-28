Virgin Media Serves Up 4K French Open Coverage for U.K.

LONDON—The French Open tennis tournament is currently underway in Paris, and fans in the U.K. will be able to catch all the matches on the Phillipe Chatrier court in 4K UHD with HDR courtesy of Virgin Media and Eurosport. Virgin will provide the hi-res content, which it says is a first for a U.K. broadcaster, with HLG technology on its V6 set top box.

Eurosport will feature 4K coverage of the tournament every day for its two week run. Customers with a V6 set top can access the 4K content by pressing the red button on their remote while watching Eurosport channels or Virgin TV Ultra HD channels. Customers’ TVs must also be HLG compatible.

“We are upping our game once more this summer by broadcasting one of the most prestigious tennis competitions in the highest picture quality available,” said David Bouchier, chief digital entertainment officer at Virgin Media. “Our customers will be able to get even closer to the action with HDR technology on our V6 box bringing the action right into the homes of our customers.”