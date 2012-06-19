Vinten Radamec launches two robotic heads with ICE technology

Vinten Radamec has unveiled its next-generation of fusion robotics incorporating the company's new ICE technology.

ICE (Intelligent Control Engineering) technology delivers control and accuracy in an innovative and highly compact form. ICE is incorporated into the new FH-145 and FHR-145 heads.

The platform provides a motion control system and drive train within the heads to deliver both the fastest and the slowest broadcast-quality movement. The ICE motion control system is also able to drive a wide range of full-servo broadcast lenses using analog, digital or hybrid control modes.

The ICE platform harnesses IP technology, allowing control from either the Vinten Radamec VRC or LCS systems over a standard Ethernet infrastructure.

The FH-145 and FHR-145 heads are built on the performance of Vinten Radamec's FH-100 and FH-120 models. They offer the same high performance and manual and robotic capabilities with enhanced aesthetics and ergonomics, including tilt lock for added security, and a reconfigurable mounting cradle.