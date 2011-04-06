Vimsoft to demo RFID use for equipment asset management

Vimsoft will showcase equipment asset management with an RFID demonstration at the 2011 NAB Show.

The VimBiz Engineering and Operations application suite provides an equipment asset management solution for the optimization of asset life cycles, service workflow, stockroom efficiency and purchase order cycles.

VimBiz also offers the latest technology for production scheduling, time card processing, rentals operations and discrepancy reporting. RFID technology is a natural complement to best practices in asset management and existing barcode technology. As such, RFID is also a natural fit with the VimBiz solution suite, together providing powerful functionality that includes instant asset location and inventory updates, multiple-asset bulk changes, efficient management of kits and high-speed rental check-ins and check-outs.

