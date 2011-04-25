Vimond, Vizrt team up to offer complete online, mobile platform

Vimond Media Solutions of Norway made its debut at the 2011 NAB Show and announced a collaboration with digital media software vendor Vizrt to provide an end-to-end over-the-top (OTT) delivery and management solution for broadcasters and media companies. The aim is to enable the development of broadcast-quality online video services that monetize content. The package will be based on the Vimond video player, which supports simultaneous streaming to different devices and allows content to be accessed directly from a TV. This will enable common player logic and functionality across multiple platforms, allowing consumers to enjoy the same video experience over PCs, TVs, mobile phones, tablets, connected TVs, game consoles and IP-enabled set-top boxes. The platform can also be extended to other formats through its open API.

Vizrt is providing workflow software for video streaming and supporting functions, such as subscriptions, advertising, geoblocking, digital rights management and analytics. The complete live and on-demand package comes in one framework comprising Vimond control servers and Viz Media Engine transcoders. These play a crucial role for online video distribution by exploiting Microsoft Smooth Streaming adaptive-streaming technology to optimize quality for given bandwidth and varying network conditions.