Vimeo Acquires Livestream, Launches Vimeo Live

NEW YORK—Vimeo is now in the live streaming game, as the company announced the acquisition of live video solution Livestream and the launch of the new Vimeo Live service for live streaming capabilities. Vimeo will integrate Livestream technology to enable creators to capture, edit, stream and archive live events, as well as host, distribute and monetize videos.

The combination of Vimeo and Livestream will provide production hardware and software, including Livestream’s live event Mevo camera and live production switcher Studio. The technology will allow creators to broadcast Vimeo Live events in full 1080p with built-in cloud transcoding and adaptive streaming; auto-archived live videos on Vimeo can be replaced with files to support 4K viewing. There will also be new distribution and marketing tools, including the addition of Livestream’s syndication tools for live distribution across social platforms.

Vimeo will offer these new services with its OTT technology, enabling live content in branded apps on iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon, Samsung and other devices.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. The deal, which is subject to certain conditions, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2017.