ViewCast Launches Niagara 7550 Streaming Appliance at IBC 2011

AMSTERDAM--At IBC, Viewcast will introduce the Niagara 7550, its most powerful streaming media appliance yet. It uses the latest multi-core processing technology to enable users to simultaneously leverage multiple adaptive streaming formats, including Apple HTTP adaptive streaming for iPads, iPhones and Adobe Flash dynamic streaming.

It offers plug and play compatibility that enables users to quickly capture and stream premium quality audio and video to IP and mobile networks in multiple formats and at multiple bit rates simultaneously. It features a touch control interface and high-resolution widescreen monitor on the front panel to display captured video, as well as multi-segment LED meters and a headphone connection for audio monitoring.

The Niagara 7550 accepts standard or HD video via SDI and can switch on the fly between HD and SD sources without rebooting. An SDI loop-out is also provided to facilitate workflow. It includes ViewCast SimulStream technology, which enables a single video source to generate several video streams at once, with each stream configured differently depending on the destination device. It allows simultaneous streaming in most popular formats, including Microsoft Silverlight, Flash and H.264, including live streaming to Apple iPhones and iPads. It also supports 3GPP and 3GPP2 for mobile apps.

Closed captioning extraction and rendering, de-interlacing, and inverse telecine are standard on the Niagara 7550, as well as bitmap overlay, scaling and cropping. Also standard is Niagara SCX, which allows remote management of all the key features of multiple units in the same easy to use interface, over the network.

The Niagara 7550 is available now.

