VidOvation to Represent ABonAir Links in U.S.

LAKE FOREST, CALIF.—An agreement has been struck for VidOvation to assist with wireless video link provider ABonAir’s planed U.S. expansion.

AB512

VidOvation will resell ABonAir’s complete product line, including the AB512 and AB507 versions of its flagship wireless video link that can be used for sports, live events and newsgathering. The units are built on a bi-directional radio channel between transmitter and receiver to acknowledge the correct acceptance of each group of pixels, thus allowing them to reduce latency to a reported 7-millisecond delay. An RF spectrum analyzer is also included to automatically select and hop to the best RF channel.

The AB512 is a camera-mounted, wireless video, bidirectional intercom and camera control system that enables cameras to transmit video directly from cameras to media centers or OB trucks wireless. The AB507 is a camera-mounted wireless video link, portable transmitter/receiver for transmitting videos up to 1,000 meters.

The ABonAir can also be used with VidOvation’s AviWest bonded-cellular systems.