VidOvation Makes Deal to Rep CyanView Products in U.S.

LAKE FOREST, Calif.—VidOvation has announced that it will now serve as the U.S. representative for CyanView’s camera control and shading products. The partnership will enable VidOvation to supply turnkey solutions for remote IP-based camera control and shading over unmanaged networks during live multicamera productions.

Integrating VidOvation’s bonded cellular wireless system with CyanView’s RCP multicamera control panel will allow for low-latency IP-based transmission of control signals from multiple camera types and brands to the control for live production, according to VidOvation.

CyanView’s RCP is designed to integrate specialty cameras into production. Offering camera control, video correction and video transport, the RCP system lets users remotely control all stages of the ecosystem from a unified interface.

“VidOvation has been instrumental in creating the REMI-style at-home live production model,” said CyanView founder and CEO David Bourgeois. “With its experience in developing and deploying innovative live production solutions, VidOvation can provide our shared customers with valuable advice and support in implementing more efficient, cost-effective, and robust solutions for live production. We look forward to working with the company to support broadcasters in bringing dynamic live sports, news, and entertainment programming to air.”