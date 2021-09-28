VideoAmp, ViacomCBS Launch TV Measurement Partnership

LOS ANGELES—As the industry searches for new measurement systems amid frustration with Nielsen, VideoAmp has announced a partnership with ViacomCBS that will provide the media and entertainment company with an alternative currency to plan, transact and measure national media campaigns.

“The measurement marketplace needs diversification,” said John Halley, chief operating officer of Advertising Revenue at ViacomCBS. “VideoAmp is an innovator who can help us accelerate our vision around the future of currency. We’re excited to leverage their platform to bring better insights and better measurement to advertisers and their agencies.”

As a result of the agreement, ViacomCBS will leverage VideoAmp’s proprietary commingled TV viewership dataset to guarantee linear media transactions against age and gender demographics.

ViacomCBS will also utilize VideoAmp’s data as an underlying currency to create and guarantee delivery of media campaigns against customized advanced audience segments through Vantage, ViacomCBS’ advanced advertising platform, the companies said.

The move comes at a time when companies and industry organizations have been calling for a renewed push to build better measurement systems that can provide accurate data on viewing across multiple platforms. It also reflects growing frustration with Nielsen , which is building its own next generation measurement system, Nielsen One .

Earlier this month, VideoAmp announced pilot programs with six major advertising holding companies as part of their efforts to unite the industry around an alternative independent measurement option.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with ViacomCBS as an alternative currency as they go into a new broadcast season,” said Ross McCray, CEO and co-founder of VideoAmp. “We truly value ViacomCBS and their forward-thinking strategy when it comes to a new era of media transaction, measurement and, ultimately, the currency options that power it. We want to unlock value for publishers in a privacy-safe way that keeps their audiences at the forefront, regardless of the channel they’re using,”