Video Game Sector M&A Tops $100B
By George Winslow published
Mergers and acquisitions in the video game sector hit a record $102B so far this year according to S&P’s Kagan
NEW YORK—While economic worries have slowed deal making in the media sector, merger and acquisition activity in the hot video game industry continues at a record pace with two billion-dollar deals in June pushing the year's total gross transaction value of M&A to $102.21 billion, according to a new analysis from Kagan, a media research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Neil Barbour, the lead analyst on the new Kagan report noted that large M&A activity in the video game sector in 2022 reflected the industry's status as a revenue powerhouse as well as one of emerging growth opportunities. In addition, cloud gaming has the potential to grow console-style gaming's user base while in-game purchases will play a major role in metaverse development, Kagan reported.
June was the second-largest month for M&A so far in 2022 ($3.40 billion in total), but it paled in comparison to the blockbuster deals announced in January whose value totaled $97.20 billion, Kagan said.(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
