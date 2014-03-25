Video Clarity to Showcase MOVIE Video Analyzer at the 2014 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Video Clarity will showcase MOVIE, the newest member of its ClearView video quality analyzers. MOVIE (for Motion-based Video Integrity Evaluation) creates a new level of accuracy for measuring video quality because it yields results that are closer than ever to human perceptions of video quality.



While the science of predicting human perception of video quality is not 100 percent accurate, the higher the correlation to subjective data sets, the better. Since MOVIE takes into account the spatial and temporal changes from frame to frame that affect quality, it provides a closer correlation than most methods on the market.



ClearView analyzers use several proven test methods to arrive at a measurement of subjective quality that closely approximates what an average person would see and hear when watching the video. Adding the full-reference MOVIE test to ClearView systems gives users the highest correlation to human subjective quality available in an automated measurement system.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10.



Video Clarity will be in booth SU11607.