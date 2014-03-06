Video Clarity to Highlight RTM Video Quality Analyzers at the 2014 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS —At this year’s NAB Show, Video Clarity will highlight two new products, including RTM Reduced Reference operating mode, the newest enhancement to its RTM real-time audio and video monitoring solution.



Since secondary content distributors do not have access to the original source signal, they can now use RTM to measure parts of the incoming signal against data sent from the originator (i.e., reduced reference), to accurately assess signal quality and identify faults.



Video Clarity will also highlight a new perceptual test method for the ClearView line of video-quality analyzers. Dubbed MOVIE (Motion-based Video Integrity Evaluation), this full-reference test yields results that are closer than ever to human perceptions of video quality.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10.



Video Clarity will be in booth SU11607.