Video Clarity Signs With SAV for French Distribution

CAMPBELL, CALIF.—Video Clarity has announced that it has agreed to a deal with Paris-based broadcast-system reseller and integrator SAV to handle distribution in France. SAV will provide marketing, sales and support for all Video Clarity products in the country.

“Our agreement with SAV means we have a dedicated resource to serve our customers in France with the expertise demanded by our growing customer base,” said Blake Homan, president and founder of Video Clarity.

A provider of audio and video quality measurement and analysis systems, Video Clarity is headquartered in Campbell, Calif.