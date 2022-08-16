VIDAA Inks CTV Content Distribution Deal with Amagi

NEW YORK—As part of an effort to expand its offering of free, ad-support streaming channels, VIDAA has signed an deal with Amagi that will give users of VIDAA's smart TV operating system in the Americas, Australia, and the U.K. access to Amagi's comprehensive network of FAST channels and AVOD assets.

VIDAA provides its smart TV operating system to Hisense, Toshiba and over 100 additional TV brands.

VIDAA TV, the company's own FAST channels service, launched in the U.S. and Mexico in January 2022, and is now expanding into Europe, LATAM and Australia.

Amagi will also provide VIDAA with its cloud streaming and monetization products, Amagi Cloudport and Amagi Thunderstorm, to create, distribute and monetize VIDAA owned and operated FAST channels.

In addition, the companies said they are working together on joint initiatives to enrich end-user experiences, such as the recent pop-up channel called 'America the Beautiful' and personalized content.

"VIDAA has all the building blocks needed to achieve success at scale in the FAST environment," said Srinivasan KA, co-founder, Amagi. "All they need is a winning combination of technology and content solutions to elevate their content acquisition and playout and help them attain their revenue goals. Amagi is thrilled to be the partner that supports them in this journey."

"Our mission is to deliver the best content to our customers around the world," said Guy Edri, president, VIDAA. "Amagi's suite of FAST channels has helped us expand our channel offering to new and existing markets. The deep insights that Amagi provides on content consumption and audience engagement are a welcome addition. It is helping us add more precision and panache to our content delivery."

Amagi provides a complete suite of solutions for channel creation, distribution and monetization. Its clients include ABS-CBN, A+E Networks UK, beIN Sports, Cinedigm, Curiosity Stream, Discovery Networks, Fox Networks, Fremantle, Gusto TV, NBCUniversal, Tastemade, Tegna, USA Today, Vice Media and Warner Media, among others.