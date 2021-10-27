Viant Integrates ISpot’s Measurement Solution

IRVINE, Calif.—The ad software provider Viant Technology Inc. is partnering with iSpot.TV to integrate iSpot’s Unified Measurement solution into Viant’s Adelphic advertising software.

The integration is aimed at improving reach, frequency, and business outcome insights for Viant advertisers delivering over-the-top (OTT) and linear TV campaigns.

According to eMarketer, combined US ad spending on linear and connected TV (CTV) platforms will exceed $93 billion by 2025, from just under $80 billion in 2021.

“CTV represents a massive opportunity for advertisers who typically reach customers on linear platforms and want to extend the reach of their campaigns to the fast-growing CTV arena,” said Jon Schulz, chief marketing officer. “Our partnership with iSpot brings a leading, independent measurement company into the fold, empowering brands to identify opportunities for more effective reach and allowing for true cross-channel optimization and improved ROI.”

“The integration of iSpot’s Unified Measurement product into the Adelphic DSP is part of an initiative to bring independent measurement closer to the point of activation so brands can move from insight to action quickly on the platform of their choice,” added Robert Bareuther, senior vice president of business development, iSpot.

The integration means that Viant’s brands and agencies can:

Utilize a real-time ad measurement offering that combines second-by-second ad viewership with verified impressions for linear and CTV inventory

Optimize campaigns in-flight based on incremental reach and the conversions delivered across screens and publishers

Analyze how cross-screen campaigns within the Adelphic DSP perform for specific target audiences

Viant is an advertising software company that enables marketers and their agencies to centralize the planning, buying and measurement of their advertising investments across most channels.

Viant’s self-service Demand Side Platform (DSP), Adelphic is an enterprise software platform enabling marketers to execute programmatic advertising campaigns across Connected TV, Linear TV, mobile, desktop, audio, and digital out-of-home channels.