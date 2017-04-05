Verizon to Expand Edgecast Into New Zealand

LOS ANGELES — Verizon Digital Media Services said it has collaborated with Megaport Australia to expand the Verizon Edgecast content delivery network with a new point of presence in Auckland, New Zealand. The new PoP supports live streaming, video-on-demand delivery, application delivery, dynamic content acceleration and security services.



The new PoP is said to have the scalability to serve any Megaport Internet Exchange member in New Zealand and enables direct connections with additional partner networks. Now, Verizon said, MegaIX member networks can provision connectivity to the Edgecast CDN in minutes. The PoP also ensures Verizon Digital Media Services customers can efficiently deliver large files — including video, shopping and gaming — cost efficiently, securely and reliably.



Verizon Digital Media Services is a member of all worldwide MegaIX locations. In 2016, Verizon began utilizing Megaport Internet Exchanges in Sydney, Melbourne, and Singapore, and the Megaport Network in New York, Los Angeles, Seattle, the San Francisco Bay Area, Ashburn and Dallas.