Verizon Releases Stream TV Second-Generation Model

BASKING RIDGE, N.J.—A new iteration of Verizon’s Stream TV Android TV-powered streaming device has been launched, adding something that the original Stream TV model did not have—Netflix.

Stream TV features a Verizon user interface that surfaces content from streaming apps like Disney+, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, HBO Max and more for viewers to find their favorite shows and easily watch them from the main menu. Stream TV also features support for 4K UHD, HDR10 and HDR10+ display formats.

The new Stream TV has a number of new remote features. One such ability is one-touch access to Google Assistant voice search and controls, allowing users to give voice commands to find content or perform actions. Also, in the event of a lost remote, by pressing the Stream TV power button twice, the remote will beep until one of its buttons is pressed.

Additional features include support for Wi-Fi 6 dual-band 2.4 GHz/5 GHz connectivity and the Stream TV mobile app.

The new Stream TV is now available for $69.99. Original Stream TV devices will be updated with the new interface in the near future.