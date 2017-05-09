Verizon Digital Media Services to Power Gravity Point TV VR Hub

LOS ANGELES— Verizon Digital Media Services today announced that it has been selected by Gravity Point TV to power the all-new VR viewing hub, Gravity Point VR. Already a user of Verizon’s Uplynk Video Streaming service, Gravity Point TV will now also utilize the Edgecast Content Delivery Network to ensure that Gravity Point VR content creators, publishers and providers — in sectors from video entertainment and gaming to retail and distance learning — can distribute quality content at scale and ensure a seamless viewer experience.



“We decided to expand our relationship and exclusively work with Verizon Digital Media Services because of its track record of excellent performance, innovative technology stack and unrelenting demonstration of remarkable customer service,” said Scott Cardoza, Gravity Point founder and CEO. “After experiencing the simplicity and flexibility of Uplynk, we were confident that the Edgecast CDN would provide us with the critical foundation and reliability to deliver optimal VR experiences and provide Gravity Point VR publishers with the necessary performance to attract and retain viewers.”



Providing postproduction, technical operations, and distribution services to the VR market, Gravity Point VR is leading the way in making VR more accessible and appealing for both new and diverse applications and business cases. By standardizing on the Verizon Digital Media Services streaming platform, Gravity Point VR gives publishers of VR content access to a top-tier distribution network and also allows them to take advantage of a straightforward solution for getting the most out of programmatic content in all formats and on all channels.