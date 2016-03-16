Verizon Digital Media Services Acquires Volicon

LOS ANGELES—Volicon is now a part of the Verizon Digital Media Services family, as the two companies announced an agreement that will see Verizon acquire the video capture, archival, compliance monitoring and clip creation workflows provider. Now a part of AOL, Verizon Digital Media Services says Volicon will enable content creators, publishers, broadcasters and enterprises to deliver their content to audiences on any device.

“Volicon’s role as a trusted provider to more than 1,200 broadcast and video operators around the world, combined with deep expertise in video monitoring and analysis, will improve visibility, transparency, and quality of our clients content and ads over our global delivery footprint,” said Bob Toohey, Verizon Digital Media Services president.

Combining Volicon’s technology with Verizon’s Video Lifecycle Solution will reportedly provide customers an option to take broadcast feeds and channels directly to OTT cloud-based delivery models. According to the press release, both companies already have complementary video workflow tools that generate assets, clips, highlights and social sharing opportunities from existing live, linear and VOD workflows.

Volicon was founded in 2005 by Eli Warawski, Julius Perl and Yehuda Brand. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This acquisition of Volicon follows Verizon’s 2015 announcement of acquiring a software package from ABC/Disney, and the 2014 integration with Comcast’s thePlatform.